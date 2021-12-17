Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,603 Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

