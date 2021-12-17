Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 499 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

