Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

