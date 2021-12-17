Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.46.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.45 and a 52-week high of $442.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.75.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

