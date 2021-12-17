Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams Buys 2,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTDR stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

