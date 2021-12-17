Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Shares Up 6.6%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 3,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.

About Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

