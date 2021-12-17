MBL Wealth LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

