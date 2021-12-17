Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 2,676 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.