Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

