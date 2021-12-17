Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

