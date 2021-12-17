McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $265.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average of $242.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

