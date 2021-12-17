Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 393 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.