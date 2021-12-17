Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 159 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

