Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

