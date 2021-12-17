Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given New €2.70 Price Target at Barclays

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €2.90 ($3.26) to €2.70 ($3.03) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Mediaset España Comunicación has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

