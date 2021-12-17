Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

