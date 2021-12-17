Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

MRK stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

