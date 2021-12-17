Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MESO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

MESO stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

