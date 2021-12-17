Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $113.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.25 million and the lowest is $108.08 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,839 shares of company stock worth $564,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

