Metal (MTL) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004589 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $142.81 million and $30.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00366674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

