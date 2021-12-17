Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($12.81) on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($14.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

