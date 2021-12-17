Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Raised by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $19.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,546.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,499.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,470.46. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

