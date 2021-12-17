MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,639. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 46,329 shares during the period.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.