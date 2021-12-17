MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 144.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.