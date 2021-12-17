MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,626.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.84 million and approximately $144,626.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00016569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00277015 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008304 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,801,273 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

