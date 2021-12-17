Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,671 shares of company stock worth $12,692,327 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $35,382,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

