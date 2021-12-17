Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.78% of OCA Acquisition worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

