MobileCoin (MOB) Reaches Market Cap of $858.44 Million

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for $11.57 or 0.00024591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $858.44 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007125 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.