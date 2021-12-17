Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $5,140,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $282.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

