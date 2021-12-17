Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

Shares of MHK opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

