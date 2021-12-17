Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.