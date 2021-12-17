Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

