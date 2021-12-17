Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,314 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.