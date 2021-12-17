Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

