Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.