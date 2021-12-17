Monero Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,033.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $23,033.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00393554 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

