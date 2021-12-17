Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $9.86. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1,525 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

