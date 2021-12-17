Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

