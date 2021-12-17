Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 8,557 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Cryoport accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.