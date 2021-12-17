Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

