Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,398,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

