Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,354 shares of company stock worth $71,411,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

