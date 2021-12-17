Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Installed Building Products worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

