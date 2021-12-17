Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $21,214,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $45.66 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.