Moonriver 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.11 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $184.90 or 0.00391139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $471.29 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.31 or 0.08077337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.66 or 1.00063005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,192,806 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,928 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

