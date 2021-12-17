Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Hits $20.11 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $471.29 million and $20.11 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $184.90 or 0.00391139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.31 or 0.08077337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.66 or 1.00063005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,192,806 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,928 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

