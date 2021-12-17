Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 3,032 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moral-Niles Christopher Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

