Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $164,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $147.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.