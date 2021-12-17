Morgan Stanley Has $175.30 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Healthpeak Properties worth $175,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

