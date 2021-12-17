Morgan Stanley Increases Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $26.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tronox from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

